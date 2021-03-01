Local bourse unchanged streak extends to four sessions

The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,873.31

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

The benchmark index was unaffected, closing today’s session at 2,177.43 with a year-to-date return of 12.15% while the market capitalization stayed at GH¢56.91 billion.



The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,873.31 with a year-to-date return of 5.08% while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.



Trading activity declined as 105,741 shares valued at GH¢195,296 changed hands from 3,331,453 shares valued at GH¢2,824,897 in the previous session. '

Goil Company dominated trades by volumes and value, accounting for 74.04% of the total volumes traded and 60.53% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.

