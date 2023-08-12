Local businesses urged to network to showcase products on international market

The Western Regional Manager of Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Albert Ababio

The Western Regional Manager of Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Albert Ababio has stressed the need for networking among local businesses in the country to showcase their products on the international market.

This, he noted, will give Ghanaian businesses, a competitive edge to boost their products and maximize returns.



According to him, in a technologically competitive global environment, it behooves on local businesses to embrace the challenge for their businesses to flourish.



Albert Ababio was speaking on the sidelines at the official launch of the third GrEEn Regional Trade Show at Takoradi in Ghana's Western Region.



The three-day trade exhibition and dialogue is under the theme, "Sustainable Trade Investment: The Future for the Ghanaian Economy."



It is under the auspices of SNV Ghana in conjunction with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI), Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA).



Albert Ababio lauded the GrEEn Ghana project for the creation of greater economic and employment opportunities for youth, women and returning migrants.

He expressed profound gratitude to SNV Enterprises, development partners and other stakeholders for their role in sustaining local businesses in the country.



Albert Ababio asked people in the Western Region to take advantage of the exhibition and play the ambassadorial role of making local goods and services highly patronized.



Manager of the GrEEn Ghana project, Laouali Sadda said 68 businesses across their core sectors, agri-food, energy and water located in the Western Region will exhibit their green and eco-friendly products ranging from food, cosmetics, solar-powered gadgets among others.



He said 39 of the businesses under exhibition are graduates of their 6-month GrERn Incubation and GrEEn Acceleration Programmes who had received training and business advisory support from SNV and their partners hubs with some being awarded grants to grow their businesses.



He said SNV Ghana will continue to support indigenous sustainable enterprises and communities to cultivate climate resilience to mitigate effects of climate change on livelihoods.



Laouali Sadda said SNV continues to provide business to business visits, market linkages and coaching through their partner hubs to green businesses in addition to the trade shows and the matching grants provided to some of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) under the GrEEn project.

SNV has also awarded over 3 million cedis to sustainable local businesses and recently joined 5 green entrepreneurs to commission their factories across the Western Region.



He said SNV Ghana is partnering with the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs and Startups support fund (YESS Fund) to provide financing to more Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the green sector.



He commended project partners such as GEPA, GEA, AGI, GIZ and MOTI for the shared commitment to supporting local sustainable businesses.



Western Regional Manager at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Mr. Isaac Yankson expressed appreciation for the investment opportunities that SNV is providing for the Green innovators by considering the long-term effect of environmental and climatic conditions.



He said the Ghana Trade Policy document which is one of the key supporting documents for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) have clear projects and Programmes aimed at promoting the use of GrEEn technologies and adhering to the use of good manufacturing practices to help sustain the environment while producing for consumption.



Isaac Yankson said the MOTI will develop policies to make Ghana a competitive manufacturing economy capable of contributing to job creation and economic growth.

The Ministry will also focus on activities geared towards production, import and export-led trade and enabling environment for private-led businesses to thrive.



Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) Dr. Afua Asabea Asare said GEPA will continue to focus on diversification of Ghana's exports from traditional and non- traditional export products.



He said GEPA is working to ensure the implementation of the National Export Development Strategy which envisages that export values must increase from the current values of UD$3.3 billion to US 25.3 billion by 2029.



As part of the National Export Development Strategy, GEPA seeks to expand and diversify the supply base, improve business regulatory environment, build and expand the required human capital.



He said in 2022, SNV sponsored 20 SMEs dominated by women to undergo GEPA's export school with 10 SMEs made up of 70% women being sponsored this year.



Dr. Asare appealed to SNV to support more businesses in its next project to meet international standards.

He appealed to other donors to give a helping hand to SMEs, especially women who are into made in Ghana products.



