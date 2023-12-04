Local industries struggling for markets because of cheap, inferior goods - AGI

Chief Executive of the Association of Ghana Industries, Seth Twum-Akwaboah

The influx of cheap, inferior goods on the Ghanaian market remains a major challenge for local manufacturing companies in Ghana.

Speaking on this canker that keeps rearing its head up in the business community, the Chief Executive of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Seth Twum-Akwaboah, bemoaned the rate at which local industries struggle to get markets for their goods despite producing so much to meet the local demand.



He squashed claims that industries were lazy and not trying their best to be competitive on the market.



Making this known on Joy News' PM Express and monitored by GhanaWeb Business, Mr Twum-Akwaboah indicated that local businesses were being affected by the flooding of cheap, inferior goods.



He said, “data on the ground doesn’t support the argument that industries are being lazy and don’t want to play in a very competitive environment”.



“We have one local industry that is producing so much, but struggle to get market for their goods, because some cheap, and inferior goods have flooded the market and that is affecting them,” the AGI CEO stated.



Seth Twum-Akwaboah's comment comes on the back of the proposed legislative instrument on the importation of 22 selected strategic products.



The import restriction bill on the 22 commodities aims at developing the country and encourage local production.

Below are the list of 22 items considered for import restriction:



Rice



Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals



Poultry



Animal and vegetable oil



Margarine



Fruit juices

Soft drink



Mineral water



Noodles and pasta



Ceramic tiles



Corrugated paper and paper board



Mosquito coil and insecticides



Soaps and detergents

Motor cars



Iron and steel



Cement



Polymers (Plastics and Plastic Products)



Fish



Sugar



Clothing and apparel

Biscuits



Canned tomatoes



