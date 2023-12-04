Local industries struggling for markets because of cheap, inferior goods - AGI

The influx of cheap, inferior goods on the Ghanaian market remains a major challenge for local manufacturing companies in Ghana.
Speaking on this canker that keeps rearing its head up in the business community, the Chief Executive of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Seth Twum-Akwaboah, bemoaned the rate at which local industries struggle to get markets for their goods despite producing so much to meet the local demand.
He squashed claims that industries were lazy and not trying their best to be competitive on the market.
Making this known on Joy News' PM Express and monitored by GhanaWeb Business, Mr Twum-Akwaboah indicated that local businesses were being affected by the flooding of cheap, inferior goods.
He said, “data on the ground doesn’t support the argument that industries are being lazy and don’t want to play in a very competitive environment”.
“We have one local industry that is producing so much, but struggle to get market for their goods, because some cheap, and inferior goods have flooded the market and that is affecting them,” the AGI CEO stated.
Seth Twum-Akwaboah's comment comes on the back of the proposed legislative instrument on the importation of 22 selected strategic products.
The import restriction bill on the 22 commodities aims at developing the country and encourage local production.
Below are the list of 22 items considered for import restriction:
Rice
Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals
Poultry
Animal and vegetable oil
Margarine
Fruit juices
Soft drink
Mineral water
Noodles and pasta
Ceramic tiles
Corrugated paper and paper board
Mosquito coil and insecticides
Soaps and detergents
Motor cars
Iron and steel
Cement
Polymers (Plastics and Plastic Products)
Fish
Sugar
Clothing and apparel
Biscuits
Canned tomatoes
