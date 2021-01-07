Long-standing sober Akufo-Addo vouches for Ghana’s alcohol to go international

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Notwithstanding the fact that he has not tasted alcohol in over two decades, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has vouched for Ghana’s locally brewed gin as one of the high export commodities the nation can leverage in growing the economy.

The president in his second term inauguration address on Thursday, January 7, 2021, once again emphasized the need for Ghana to aggressively pursue self-reliance.



Speaking of the prospects of Ghana becoming an exporter, President Akufo-Addo mentioned Eku Fruit Juice produced by Ekumfi Fruit Juices Company Limited operating under the One District One Factory policy and mentioned locally produced gin popularly referred to as “apio/akpeteshi” as having the potential to compete on the world market.



“I expect the locally produced Eku juice, one of the results of Government’s “One-District-One-Factory” flagship policy, to replace rapidly the imported fruit juices on the shelves of our supermarkets, not because anyone will so decree, but because the quality of the locally produced one is as good, if not superior.

"I doubt that anyone would, ordinarily, mention akpeteshie, the local gin, as a possible item on the world market. I cannot vouch for its taste or potency, since I gave up alcohol many years ago, but I can say that the Made in Ghana and beautifully packaged “Apio”, I have recently seen, can compete in the most sophisticated markets in the world,” the president stated.



President Akufo-Addo in his first term initiated the One District One Factory policy to pursue industralisation in the country.



The policy aims to see to the establishment of new factories and revitalization of old ones across the country.