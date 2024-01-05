Looming dumsor, deputy finance minister: Economy-related prophecies of 2024

Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah and Prophet Nigel Gaisie

During the annual Watch Night services in Ghana, the prophecies relayed by men of God appear to have more focus on the political and the social angles, in some cases the international issues.

The economy appears to see generally very little by way of prophecies.



In the case of 2024 prophecies, some issues relating to the economy popped up from two prophecy pastors, Isaac Owusu-Bempah and Nigel Gaisie.



The latter's introduction to his 2024 prophecies had an economic tone when he said: "It is going to be a very very good year. It shall not be like 2023 or 2022, green ripe fruits hanging in the sky.



"2024 is a year of prosperity, abundance in nations of the world and life of individuals unlike last and two years ago. This is a very good year,” he declared.



His other economy-related prophesy had to do with an unnamed deputy finance minister about whom Gaisie stated:



"A deputy finance minister should be careful, he will be at the highest height of government, he should be careful in the next years, God will help him but there’s a set-up against him."

Owusu-Bempah on his part pointed to a potential massive power outage before calling on the power-producing cluster of companies to team up to avert the issue.



"I saw thick darkness had descended upon the nation, everything ceased and it was intense. People in charge of the power generation sector must work assiduously to avert a dum (outage)," he stated in Twi.



Gaisie claims 2023 prophecies on COCOBOD, BoG, IMF



Gaisie, claimed as part of his correct prophecies for 2023 that he had warned of a crisis in two major state entities.



He revealed that the crisis at COCOBOD and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) was vindication of his prophecies.



He also claimed having properly prophesied about the government's engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

