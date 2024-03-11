Lordina Mahama meets Kumasi market queens to discuss their concerns

Lordina Mahama assured the market women of her support irrespective of who they vote for

Former First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama has met a delegation of market queens from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The market queens called the meeting, and among the topics covered were the expense of conducting business and the depreciation of the Ghana cedi against other trading currencies, which is steadily eating away at their operating capital.



They also raised concerns about the poor sanitary conditions in the markets and the need for adequate market infrastructure in many parts of the region.



Mrs. Mahama showed empathy for their predicament while emphasising that having worked as a market lady for more than 30 years, she could understand their plight.



"I am one of you. I have been a market woman for over 30 years, so I know what you are going through," she emphasised.



She acknowledged market women's important role in the economy and assured them of her support.

"My doors are always open. My love for you and what you do is not based on who you vote for. I will continue to love you and support you in any way I can," she stated.



Mrs Mahama promised the group that the next NDC administration led by John Dramani Mahama would pay special attention to the needs and concerns of all market women in the country.



She announced that the Mahama administration would build more markets in all regions, as stated in the NDC's 2020 manifesto.



Mrs Mahama congratulated all women on their relentless efforts to make this world better and wished them a happy International Women’s Day.



NOQ

Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel