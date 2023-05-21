0
Menu
Business

MF-backed programme aims to cut Ghana cocoa regulator’s losses

Cocoa Success Story1221 Cocoa

Sun, 21 May 2023 Source: bloomberg.com

The world’s second-biggest cocoa producer will need to cut its industry regulator’s losses as part of an economic reform program supported by the International Monetary Fund.

Ghana received approval this week for a three-year, $3 billion IMF bailout, with the first disbursement of about $600 million expected this week.

Further payments will require the Ghanaian government to meet specific objectives aimed at restoring economic stability and reducing the country’s debt burden ahead of periodical IMF reviews.

Source: bloomberg.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Related Articles: