MF-backed programme aims to cut Ghana cocoa regulator’s losses

Cocoa

The world’s second-biggest cocoa producer will need to cut its industry regulator’s losses as part of an economic reform program supported by the International Monetary Fund.

Ghana received approval this week for a three-year, $3 billion IMF bailout, with the first disbursement of about $600 million expected this week.

Further payments will require the Ghanaian government to meet specific objectives aimed at restoring economic stability and reducing the country’s debt burden ahead of periodical IMF reviews.