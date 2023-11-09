MP cautions against food crisis in January 2024

Rockson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi

Source: GNA

Ghana faces a looming food crisis, especially in the Lower Volta communities, possibly from January next year, Rockson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi has alerted.

The MP’s assertion was against the large tracts of cultivable lands in the Volta, which held a significant chunk of the food supply for parts of the country but had been submerged because of the spillage of the Volta Dam.



The overflow and surge of waters because of the spillage flooded upstream communities from September to October 2023, claiming markets and other investments on riverbanks and wiped-out the whole downstream settlements.



The MP, together with members of humanitarian organisation, Lions International, was speaking to the media during a tour of the flooded Tongor Dzemeni Market, highlighting the loss of sustenance farm holdings due for harvest.



“We will see the real evidence of the food crisis from January. Thousands of corn and other crops due for harvest are all gone,” Mr Dafeamekpor lamented.



He said the loss had come at a season when farmers expected bumper harvest and was sure to affect this year’s Christmas celebrations for the affected even as donations were being made.



The MP said it was therefore time for the Central Government to act.

He said: “The Finance Minister should make a vote of money towards managing the crisis. It’s a tragic observation that the Government has not made any effort – no cabinet meeting to use the contingency fund to support the VRA.



“The disaster has assumed national proportions. It is a national emergency and the Finance Minister should be able to make some commitments even before the budget.”



The MP showed the members of the Club, led by Mr. Prince Obeng Dwamena, the second Governor, the devastation, and said the economic and social impacts had disoriented family life and hampered academic progress.



“Roads have been affected. Vehicles cannot access the communities and children have to catch boats to school. Health centres have been cut off and it is having an adverse effect on our community,” he cried.



An estimated 5,000 people from 12 communities in South Dayi have been displaced while more than 300 homes remained underwater.



Lions International presented food items, toiletries and other essentials to support relief efforts.