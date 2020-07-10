Business News

MPS Terminal 3 serves as transhipment hub for Europe

The Tema port’s new MPS Terminal 3

Hapag Lloyd, the world’s 5th largest shipping line, is now utilising the expanded connectivity, capacity and capabilities of the MPS Terminal 3 at the Tema port to tranship the traffic between South Africa and Europe in Tema.

This is in fulfillment of the decision announced by Hapag-Lloyd on 1st October 2019 held in Cape Town, South Africa and subsequent to the successful completion of the Tema Port Expansion Project with its associated superior elements.



MIAX Service Route



The 40-footer refrigerated containers of fresh fruits were discharged from the Middle East-India-Africa Express (MIAX) Service off the Vessel MONTPELLIER for transhipment onto the WAX Service and loaded on the Vessel ABIDJAN EXPRESS, on 5th July, 2020 for onward sail to its destination in Belgium, Europe.



MPS Terminal 3 of Tema Port hereby provides the much-needed connectivity for the two liner services.



Hapag Lloyd World Service Route



“The MPS Terminal 3 of Tema Port was created to facilitate trade by creating newer routes and establish West Africa’s best equipped transhipment hub. This monumental action is a step in the right direction to realizing the potential of this great infrastructure, with this Africa is becoming more integrated into the global shipping network”. ‘ Mr. Mohamed Samara, Chief Executive Officer of MPS stated.

Mr. Samara also mentioned some of the key developments at the MPS Terminal 3 leading to the attainment of the status of a shipping hub.



The MPS Terminal 3 has been developed with sustainable infrastructure fitted with superstructure and the best of the world’s technology to aid its operations.



The terminal has optimal characteristics required of hub ports around the world. These include; high efficiency levels, accessibility, frequency of calls, number of shipping lines, the short waiting time at anchorage, fast vessel turnaround time, higher port capacity, and berth availability as well as the highest throughput per vessel call in West Africa.



The Head of Legal and Compliance, Mr Frank Ebo Brown applauded the well-meaning support of the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority to facilitate trade in the West African Region.



“We must commend the Ghana Revenue Authority for their instrumental role towards translating this long-awaited vision into reality. Since identifying the legal barriers to facilitate transhipment trade, they have advocated and worked together with us on amending the old transhipment laws to allow a much more robust and fluid transhipment process to reflect present happenings in major shipping hubs”.



Middle East India Africa Express (MIAX) Service is the new service which connects South Africa and West Africa to the Middle East and beyond introduced by Hapag Lloyd in October 2019.

