MPS gets ISO certificate in first year of operations

The Tema port’s new MPS Terminal 3

MPS has been awarded the International Organisation Standardisaion (ISO) standards; Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015), Environmental Management System (ISO 14001:2015) and Occupational Health and Safety Management System (ISO 45001:2018) in its first year of operations forming the integral management system.

The scope of the ISO certification incorporated Cargo Handling, Storage and supporting Transport activities, including implementation of Pedestrian Free Yard concept and Green Terminal concept, after successfully sailing through the certification audit by its certification body Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS – UK Branch.



Mohamed Samara, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MPS, said obtaining the ISO accreditation in their first year of operations at the new Terminal 3 is a remarkable achievement by the MPS team.



He indicated that quality is important to their business because they value their customers, and further went on to state that: “MPS has a high regard for Health, Safety, Environment and deploying the highest standards in safeguarding men and machines. We, management and staff of MPS, indeed recognise the need to deliver our services in a safe, timely, efficient and competitive manner”.



Having successfully completed the implantation and upgrading the Tema Port facility to match the globally recognised industry standards, the MPS management deemed it necessary to boost the achieved efficiency by going for the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certifications.



“Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS – UK Branch was engaged, and subsequent to various audits the Management System of Meridian Port Services Limited was found to be in accordance with requirements of management systems of the following ISO standards: Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015), Environmental Management System (ISO 14001:2015) and Occupational Health and Safety Management System (ISO 45001:2018),” Mr. Samara said.

From the onset, according to him, the MPS Management embarked on building a mutually profitable relationship with port stakeholders – ensuring long-term success through the understanding of their needs and expectations.



“The MPS management team demonstrate an impressive level of commitment to continuous improvement, and the company has already established an Integrated Management System that provides a framework for measuring and improving their performance,” he revealed.



While presenting the certificates to the Management of MPS, Mr. Raoul Kouakou, the Country Chief Executive of Bureau Veritas (BV) after a brief on BV’s activities in Ghana announced that MPS has made an impressive stride in the acquisition of 3 certificates concurrently.



“In the last year, about 4 companies were able to successfully go through the certification process, the biggest amongst them being MPS, considering what the world has been through the last year with the COVID-19 Pandemic, MPS efforts and consistency towards the certification is commendable, usually it takes longer for these certificates but already MPS showed that they had proper systems in place with only minor adjustments needed.”



MPS Deputy CEO, Mr. Cyrille Lemee then described the process as a learning curve for MPS and and added that, there would many more avenues that MPS will collaborate with BV in the future to improve on its service delivery while the Chief Finance Officer, Mr. Thomas Bulow remarked “We will continue to add value to what we do as a customer centric organisation by enhancing every step in our operations with suppliers and clients.”

Both the Head and the Consultant of the Quality Health, Safety, Security & Environment (Q-HSSE) Department, Mr. Kingsley Ameyaw and Mr. Dimitri De Pues on their part expressed appreciation to the entire management team for the support and praised the department for their role.



The CEO commented on the outstanding dedication and performance of the Quality Officers specifically Mr. Nana Asiamah Antwi and Miss Loretta Akagori. ”This feat has been possible through effective teamwork and drive to see the company maintain its innovative corporate culture and competitiveness” said Nana.



MPS Terminal 3 of Tema Port is the leading Container Terminal/Port in West Africa by virtue of its commitment to continuous improvement in the quality of service provided to stakeholders. This is enabled by the shareholders’ commitment to investments in infrastructure, superstructure, technology and human-development that are of long -term value to the business.