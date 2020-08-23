Business News

MPS terminal 3 breaks the all-time productivity record on MSC LIVORNO

The Tema port’s new MPS Terminal 3

Meridian Port Service (MPS) reached a new level of container handling productivity on vessels by exceeding the previous record of 112 moves/hour which was achieved on MSC ALTAIR that berthed at Terminal 3 on May 15, 2020.

The new vessel productivity record of 139.91 moves/hour on MSC LIVORNO is from first lift to last lift and operationally recognised as 145.86 moves/hour after adjusting the permissible deductible times.



This has so far been logged as the all-time record for Tema Port and may certainly be by far the best on the West African Coastline.



MSC LIVORNO is flying the German Flag and among a fleet of Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCV) deployed on the MSC’s Africa Express (AFEX) weekly service into Ghana.



It's capacity is 14,000 TEUs and Gross Tonnage of 153,115. Her length overall (LOA) is 366 meters and she is 51 meters wide.



The CEO of MPS, Mr. Mohamed Samara remarked, “It has been identified by trade experts that one of the key factors for the realization of the vision of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), is the development of significant trade and transport infrastructure.

MPS Terminal 3 is first amongst these infrastructures; our progressive service efficiency to shippers and consignees as well as superb vessels’ productivity levels has resulted in direct vessels’ calls with deep drafted vessels (avoiding hubs) hence shorter transit times.”



With MPS Terminal 3 positioning itself as an effective transhipment hub providing connectivity between the seaports of Africa and the hinterland markets, Ghana through this will be in the lead for Africa in reducing to the barest minimum existing intra-continental trade barriers.



This will boost economic development and fit the continent to harness all the diversified economic benefits inherent in the AfCFTA.



He described the recent record-breaking accomplishments as a stellar performance by the operations team. “We are proud to achieve this milestone with no incidents or accidents, respecting all safety protocols and for creating a worthy safety culture that safeguards all workers and company assets.



On behalf of the Shareholders, Board and Management of MPS, I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate the entire MPS team, especially the Operations Management, Supervisors, Planners, Equipment & Crane Operators, Truck Drivers and all the support team that worked on the vessel.” Said Mr. Samara.

