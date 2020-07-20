Business News

MTN Ghana dominates trading activity again

The benchmark index declined marginally by 7.24 points (-0.39%) as a result of a downward price movement in Ecobank Transnational (-14.29%) to close at 1,874.21 with a -16.97% year-to-date return.

The market capitalization was down 0.46% to settle at GH¢52.69 billion.



Accordingly, the GSE Financial Index shed 13.38 points (-0.77%) to close at 1,722.38 with a -14.72% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 2,599.53 with a year-to-date return of -25.33%.



Trading activity strengthened as 521,918 shares valued at GH¢251,092 changed hands from 280,006 shares valued at GH¢169,989 in the previous session.

MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 45.39% of the total volume traded and 53.78% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to increase as investors take advantage of bargain stocks.

Source: SAS Ghana

