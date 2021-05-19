MTN Ghana dominates trading activity, lowers benchmark index on stock market

MTN Ghana dominated trades by both volumes and value

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

The GSE Composite Index declined by 11.75 points (-0.46%) due to MTN Ghana (-0.88%) to close at 2,566.88 with a year-to-date return of 32.21% while the market capitalization eased to GH¢60.86 billion.



The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at yesterday’s level of 1,895.25 with a year-to-date return of 6.31% while the SAS Manufacturing Index stayed at 1,431.10 with a year-to-date return of -15.88%.



Trading Activity weakened as 839,149 shares valued at GH¢1,052,511 changed hands from 2,040,993 shares valued at GH¢9,169,180 in the previous session.

MTN Ghana dominated trades by both volumes and value, accounting for 94.63% of the total volumes traded and 85.22% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.