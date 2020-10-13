MTN Ghana withdraws from NCA, Significant Market Power case

MTN Ghana's Head Office in Accra [File Photo]

Telecommunication giants, MTN Ghana has announced its decision to withdraw the case concerning the National Communication Authority’s (NCA’s) declaration of the Significant Market Power.

In a statement issued by MTN Ghana and copied to GhanaWeb, the company says it hope its withdrawal from an application it filed at the Supreme Court on September 4, 2020 will pave the way for further discussions and an amicable resolution, in the spirit of the renewed channels of engagement.



“MTN Ghana identifies that a collective goodwill and commitment is necessary to help the entire industry thrive and support Government’s agenda to enhance connectivity and the availability of communication services in the country. We are convinced that this decision is in the best interest of our cherished customers, shareholders and other stakeholders,” the statement read.



It added, “MTN Ghana remains focused on providing the enabling technology to support Ghana’s digital economy through partnerships with the Government of Ghana and other Ghanaian telecommunication players”

The telecoms company also assured its Customers and Shareholders of its commitment to the delivery of a bold new digital world in Ghana.



