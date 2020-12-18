MTN Mobile Money Limited honors agents, merchants and distributors

Special awards were also given to the best performing agents, merchants and distributors

MTN Mobile Money Limited has held a ceremony to honor agents, merchants and distributors of the electronic money transaction service.

The MTN MoMo awards for this year was held in recognition of the hard work and loyalty of over 5,000 MoMo agents, distributors and merchants whom have contributed to the growth and business of the MTN Ghana.



At the annual awards ceremony, Peter Bimpeh, Regional Senior Manager at MTN Ghana for South East Business, Koforidua read a speech on behalf of the General for MTN Mobile Money Limited, Eli Hini.



“In spite of the challenging moments, you still demonstrated your commitment to grow the business by working to exceed the targets set for the year. The significance of your contribution to curb the spread of COVID-19 cannot be overemphasized,” the speech read.



“The fact that people could easily locate you and send or receive money as and when they needed it most especially during the lockdown needs commendation. Due to your service, people handled less cash yet they were still able to transact and manage their businesses. Indeed, going forward, we expect to see a steady growth in the uptake of our business,” it added.



The awards night saw prizes such as cars, motorbikes, smartphones and tablets which were awarded to agents and merchants who performed outstandingly and met the criteria of assessment and review.



Special awards were also given to the best performing Distributor of MTN Ghana among other prizes.





Peter Bimpeh, Regional Senior Manager at MTN Ghana for South East Business, Koforidua



Read the full statement below



SPEECH DELIVERED BY THE GENERAL MANAGER FOR MOBILE MONEY LIMITED MR. ELI HINI DURING ANNUAL AWARDS FOR MOMO AGENTS AND MERCHANTS HELD AT MOVENPICK AMBASSADOR HOTEL ON DECEMBER 12TH 2020.



Executives of MTN,



Distinguished Merchants and Mobile Agents,



Friends from the media,



It is always exciting to host you our agents, merchants and distributors, whom we consider as the lifeline to the growth of the mobile money service and MTN Ghana’s business.

Since 2014, we have recognized the hard work and significant contributions of over 5000 agents and merchants which has given meaning to the digitization and cash-lite agenda. This year has been a tough one anyhow you look at it, and you our partners have proven to be tougher in the midst of a pandemic.



In spite of the challenging moments, you still demonstrated your commitment to grow the business by working to exceed the targets set for the year. The significance of your contribution to curb the spread of COVID 19 cannot be overemphasized.



The fact that people could easily locate you and send or receive money as and when they needed it most especially during the lockdown needs commendation. Due to your service, people handled less cash yet they were still able to transact and manage their businesses. Indeed, going forward, we expect to see a steady growth in the uptake of our business.



For this and many other reasons, we are happy to reward agents and merchants in our various business districts. The selection of the award winners was based on volume of transactions, value of transactions and adherence to laid down rules and regulations.



After a review and assessment of the performance of both agents and merchants 300 Agents and 250 Merchants met the criteria for the awards nationwide. The prizes to be given to them include Cars, Motor Bikes, Phones and Tablets. We will also present special awards to the best performing Distributor of MTN Ghana.



Tonight we will recognize those who distinguished themselves in South East Business District of MTN Ghana. A total of 125 Agents and 100 Merchants will be presented with their prizes and the award winners are from Accra, Eastern, Volta and Oti. The grand prize of an SUV 4X4 Toyota Rush will be presented to the ultimate winner. A special award will also be presented to the best performing Distributor for South East Business District.



Ladies and gentlemen, permit me to congratulate all the award winners for bracing up to the challenge and displaying their resilience to perform creditably. We would like to urge you all to keep on working hard to achieve higher heights. To those who did not receive any awards, we urge you to keep pushing to the top, adopt innovative strategies in your operations and hopefully next year, you may be recognized.

A special recognition to our field staff for the continuous monitoring and engagements with our partners to ensure that they delivered the best services to our customers. Congratulations to all of you for the hard work.



As I conclude, I would like to state that Mobile Money Limited is proud to have come up with this award ceremony to give national recognition to the significant contributions made by our winners to the growth of mobile financial services in Ghana. We will continue to do this to motivate you our trade partners to grow your business and ultimately support the growth in numbers of the financially included in Ghana.



As we begin the festive season, we will like to urge all our partners and customers to remain vigilant in the fight against fraud. Fraudsters keep revising their strategies as we continue to intensify our education and enhance our internal process.



In all of this, the 3 golden rules serve as our weapon in the fight: do not disclose your pin, don’t let others transact on your behalf and do not discuss your wallet with any stranger.



Report all fraud incidences. Call 100 if you are a subscriber; Call 114 if you are a merchant or an agent; Send a Txt to 1515 or 419 and Send email to: MMFraudteam.GH@mtn.com



Just to also mention that all our Agents are fully insured and covered by insurance for any eventualities that happen to them by way of:



• Critical illness

• Temporal disability



• Permanent disability



• Hospitalization and



• In the unfortunate situation of death



Congratulations once again to all our award recipients. Until we meet at the next edition of the MTN MoMo awards, keep safe, wear your mask everywhere you go and Merry Christmas and a happy new year in advance.



Thank you.