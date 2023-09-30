MTN issues apology over technical challenges

Mobile money file photo

Telecommunications giant MTN has issued an apology to its customers who have faced intermittent difficulties accessing mobile money services.

MTN Ghana has recently encountered service disruptions, resulting in widespread customer inconvenience.



In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on September 29, the company candidly acknowledged that the ongoing problems stem from technical challenges.



They stated, "We apologize for the intermittent challenges you are experiencing in accessing Momo services. This is due to a technical challenge."

Assuring their valued clientele, MTN affirmed that their engineering team is diligently working to rectify the issue. The company promised to provide updates as progress is made.



Moreover, some MTN clients have voiced concerns about network issues impacting internet data connectivity.”



