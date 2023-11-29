MTN justifies 15% increase in data charges

MTN Ghana

Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana has responded to concerns that have been raised by users after the implementation of the 15% increase in its data charges.

Justifying the increase, MTN said this has become necessary in order to be able to sustain their business.



The telco began the increase on November 28, 2023, which affected voice, SMS, and data services, as well as Fiber Broadband and Fixed Wireless Access (4G Router/Turbonet) customers.



In a statement to clarify the increase, MTN said: “The review has become necessary due to increased operational costs. The review will allow MTN Ghana to continue to make the investments required to sustain its business going forward.”



“We are very mindful of the challenging economic conditions and the increasing cost of inputs for our business. The price review is necessary to enable us to continue to sustain the business and make the needed investments in the network and new innovations to enhance customer experience,” parts of the statement added.



MTN IMPLEMENTS PRICE INCREASE



Accra, Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) has implemented an upward review of its voice and data prices by 15% for most of its products and services for both pre-paid and post-paid customers. The new pricing takes effect today, 28th November 2023. The price review impacts Voice, SMS, and Data as well as Fiber Broadband and Fixed Wireless Access (4G Router/Turbonet) customers.



The review has become necessary due to increased operational costs. The review will allow MTN Ghana to continue to make the investments required to sustain its business going forward.

Explaining the reason for the increase, the Chief Commercial Officer for MTN Ghana, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson, indicated that it was due to market pressures: “We are very mindful of the challenging economic conditions and the increasing cost of inputs for our business. The price review is (Internal necessary to enable us to continue to sustain the business and make the needed investments in the network and new innovations to enhance customer experience”.



MTN Ghana would like to assure its cherished customers that it would continue to focus on delivering reliable. innovative, and improved customer experience. Our customers remain our key priority and we will continue to innovate and give the best value and experience to them.



To this end, MTN Ghana’s promotions, offers and loyalty schemes including the existing 50% bonus for 4G customers on myMTN App and Momo App will remain.



MTN Ghana remains committed to pursuing its Ambition 2025 strategy which is anchored on five pillars Fintech Solutions, Digital Services / Ayoba, Enterprise, Network As A Service, and an API Marketplace to deliver a bold new digital world to customers.



More information can be accessed on MTN’s website, www.mtn.com.gh, or our social media platforms.

SSD/MA



