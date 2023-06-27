MTN makes U-turn on new withdrawal fee, maintains 1% charge

MoMo vendor attending to a customer

Telecommunication network giant, MTN, has withdrawn the planned review of the cash-out fee for mobile money.

It had earlier announced that starting Saturday, July 1, 2023, customers will experience an adjustment in fees for cash-out transactions that exceed a specific threshold [GH¢2,000 and above].



The GH¢20 flat rate charge on withdrawals of GH¢2,000 and above will be deducted directly from the customer's wallet.



But in a new message dispatched to customers on July 27, 2023, the mobile network operator said the review has been withdrawn.



It noted that the current fee of 1%, which is capped at GH¢10 remains the charge on all withdrawals.



"Y'ello valued customer, the planned review of the cash-out fee for MoMo has been withdrawn. The current cash out fee of 1%, capped at GH¢10 still remains and will be charged to your wallet. Do not pay any other fees, We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," the SMS read.



ESA/FNOQ