Business News

Mahama did well in managing the economy - Seth Terkper replies Akufo-Addo

Former Finance Minister, Mr Seth Terkper

Former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper has disagreed with President Akufo-Addo's assertion that former President John Mahama superintended over the worst statistics in the country's economic history.

Speaking on Ashanti regional-based Wontumi TV on Saturday, August 1, President Akufo-Addo said: “This is the man (Mahama) who presided over the worst statistics in the economic history of our country, who also picked an economy and oil company and then sunk it into a 3.4 percent rate of growth.”



In a one-on-one interview on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, the former Finance Minister in the erstwhile Mahama administration said someone who presided over the worst economy would not have set up ESLA (Energy Sector Levy Act)

"ESLA has brought in nearly 20bn . . . if we have this much revenue why do we still have bailouts not being paid? Why are we issuing bond without interest for five years? This is revenue which was described as a nuisance tax . . . the fact that they (NPP) said they will cancel it . . . so when my President (Akufo-Addo) describes his predecessor as worst . . . "



He went further to give evidence to back his claim that Mahama did well in managing the economy.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.