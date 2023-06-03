0
Menu
Business

Mahama has ability to tackle Ghana’s economic challenges – Stan Dogbe

Stan Dogbe Mahama Orders Stan Dogbe and former president John Dramani Mahama

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Aide to former President John Mahama, Stan Dogbe has said his boss has a proven track record of promoting economic growth and development.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Dogbe called on Ghanaians to unite behind the former President in order to work together and build a prosperous nation.

“As a proud Ghanaian, I believe in John Dramani Mahama’s ability to tackle our economic challenges. He has a proven track record of promoting economic growth and development in our country.

“His inclusive and forward-thinking vision, coupled with policies that reduce poverty and increase access to education and healthcare, demonstrate his commitment to the well-being of all Ghanaians,” Mr. Dogbe stated.

He continued: “Mahama’s focus on investing in infrastructure to support economic growth and his plan to tackle the debt crisis shows his determination to move Ghana forward.”

Mr. Dogbe said Mr. Mahama has also demonstrated his dedication to job creation and supporting small businesses, proving that he is a leader who truly understands the needs of his people.

“With Mahama at the helm, we can be confident that Ghana will continue on a path towards a brighter future. His experience, vision, and unwavering dedication make him the ideal leader to steer our country towards greater prosperity.

“Folks, let’s unite behind John Dramani Mahama and work together to build a stronger, more prosperous Ghana.”

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Related Articles: