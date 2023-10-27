Mahama is best experienced to lead Ghana - Former Bank CEO

John Dramani Mahama (left) and Capt. (rtd) Prince Kofi Amoabeng

Capt. (rtd) Prince Kofi Amoabeng, a former personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces and the founder of the now-defunct UT Bank, has said that former President John Dramani Mahama is the best person to lead Ghana now.

According to him, Mahama, the presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), from the experience he gained during his first term, knows exactly what to do to move the country forward.



Kofi Amoabeng, who made these remarks in an interview on Kingdom FM on Thursday, October 26, 2023, added that the former president knows exactly what he did wrong during his first term and would not repeat them.



“…I look at President Mahama, and what I have to say about him is that we have never had somebody who has been president before becoming president again; it is only Mahama.



“And therefore, if you ask me, it is worth giving Mahama the chance because he has been there before. Do you think if UT should be back to where it was and I go back, I would repeat those same mistakes? I won’t repeat the same mistakes. I know exactly the mistakes that I committed,” he said.



He urged Ghanaians to seriously consider bringing Mahama back to lead the country during the 2024 elections.

“…I think Ghanaians have to take Mahama very seriously because he has been there before. He must have a lot of regrets; he must have a whole lot of things that he wants to change. And I know him to some extent. I know that he is a very, very humane person and quite humble too.”



Kofi Amoabeng reiterated that even though Mahama might have been misled on some issues during his first term, that would not happen again.



Watch the interview below:







BAI/SEA

