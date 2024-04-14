Mahama meets members of Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber

The engagements are geared at helping critical stakeholders to understand the upstream sector

Members of the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber have held a breakfast meeting with former President John Dramani Mahama as part of a series of engagements that the Chamber is carrying out with key stakeholders. This is the second in the series of engagements, the first having been with the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The series of engagements are geared at helping critical stakeholders to understand the underpinnings of the sector for the benefit of the upstream industry.



The meeting was Chaired by Mr Joe Mensah, Chairman of the Chamber and Country Manager and Senior Vice President of Kosmos Energy.



Commenting on the meeting, the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, David Ampofo, said ” it enabled us to provide former President Mahama and his team, with an overview of the oil and gas industry and to provide some recommendations on how it might be reinvigorated”, adding “stakeholders need to deepen their collaboration”.

President Mahama expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to engage with the Exploration and Production companies as well as the local and international service companies that make up the industry, adding “my doors are always open”.



The Upstream Chamber represents the shared interests of companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production as well as oil field services in the country. The Chamber promotes, enhances and facilitates the growth of the industry through networking, education, industry information and advocacy for a favourable business environment. As the voice of the industry, the Chamber provides advocacy services to its members and helps them navigate the regulatory framework.



The Chamber also offers a platform through which the industry can be reached by stakeholders from across the economy, including local communities.