Mahama speaks at 2023 Korea Africa Business Summit

Korea Africa Business Summit Mr. Mahama is the keynote speaker at the two-day summit coinciding with the African Union Day

Fri, 26 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama is in Seoul, South Korea, at the invitation of the Korea-Africa Foundation to participate in the 2023 Korea-Africa Business Summit.

Mr. Mahama is the keynote speaker at the two-day summit, which coincides with the African Union Day celebration on May 25, 2023.

The summit according to the Korea-Africa Foundation provides a “valuable venue for enabling rich and in-depth discussion” around several key issues including Finance 4.0, Innovation and Youth Entrepreneurship, Trade, Industrialisation, Energy and Resources.

The Foundation will host an Africa Night to commemorate the Africa Day celebration as part of the Summit programme.

The Korea-Africa Foundation was established as an affiliate of the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs to serve as a platform for collaboration between the private and public sectors, and also to strengthen exchange and cooperation with African countries.

President of the Foundation, Ambassador Woon-Ki Lyeo, says the Foundation considers President Mahama’s presence and participation “a stepping stone for ennobling the partnership between Ghana and Korea.”

