Mahama to increase common fund to 7%

Former President, John Mahama

Source: Anthony Obeng Afrane, Contributor

The District Assemblies Common Fund, DACF, is a Development Fund designed to ensure a more equitable distribution of national resources for development in every part of the country. The Fund is used to support a wide range of projects and programmes geared towards improving the lives of the people at the local level.

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), H.E. John Dramani Mahama, has promised to increase the disbursement of the District Common Fund from 5% to 7% and also ensure that the disbursement of the Fund will be regular for Assemblies to take advantage of it to increase the pace of their development in their communities.



“If God smiles on us and we win the 2024 elections, we are going to take decentralization seriously, the rest of the ministries seriously, and the rest of the MMDAs that are still centralized. We are going to complete the decentralization so that we truly hand over power to the people at the local government level. Until we get our decentralization right, Ghana is not going to go anywhere, so we are going to take it seriously,” he stated.

He made this statement while addressing the media in Bole after casting his vote in the recently held district-level elections.



H.E. John Dramani Mahama has acquired a lot of experience in and outside government and this is reflecting in the right notes he is hitting, and I have no doubt that he will deliver when voted for.