Mahama vows to revive cotton industry

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has vowed to revamp the cotton industry, as well as to provide priority support to the agriculture sector in order to alleviate poverty among farmers in the Northern Region.

In order to extend the life of the implements at these mechanization centres, the former president said the private sector will lead the establishment of the mechanisation centres in 50 districts in the region.



Mr Mahama said this when he engaged professional groups in the Northern Region as part of the Building the Ghana Tour.



The Building Ghana tour is a campaign initiative aimed at soliciting the views of citizens and professional stakeholders in the formulation of the NDC 2024 manifesto.

This campaign allowed Northern professional bodies to interact with former president on policies and needs to promote a better economy if he is elected.



Responding to some concerns raised by farmers and traders during the interaction, Mr Mahama pledged to revitalise the cotton sector and give direct cash to farmers to reduce poverty among them.



The General Secretary of the NDC Fiifi Fiavi urged residents to reject Dr. Bawumia for lack of ideas since he is a liar who has failed to solve the economic problems of the country as a vice president.