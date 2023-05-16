Mahama will restore licenses of collapsed bank on technical advice – Beatrice Annan

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The Deputy Spokesperson for former President John Mahama campaign team, Beatrice Annan says Mahama’s promise to restore licenses of revoked indigenous banks will be based on technical advice.

Speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban Tuesday, Madam Annan described the move by the current administration in revoking licenses of indigenous banks as a “colonial mentality,” adding that “it doesn’t make sense to leave your own children and support children of another country.”



“President Mahama has said he will restore the licenses of indigenous banks and that is what it is. The banks whose licenses were revoked are banks which exist, they were either co-opted by other banks like in the case of Unibank which others were made to take over. There are assets that are known the records are there. So when we come on the basis of technical advice where it is possible we will restore the license."



“I think that is the point we should all be happy about otherwise we are going back to an incident that will disturb our nation. Where your ability to thrive as a business will only be based on the fact that you are not Ghanaian and that is a dangerous precedent,” Madam Annan stated.



She continued: “Because it is not just the issue of the bank, we speak on air so many people reach out to us and say speak for us. There are many Ghanaian businesses which are collapsing. Whether for tax obligation or for political consideration or whatever. You don’t do that.”



Background

Former President John Mahama in his victory speech on Monday stated that an NDC’s government in 2025 will restore the investment of indigenous Ghanaians whose businesses have suffered under this NPP administration.



“In the non-agriculture sector, Wankang ceramics factory, which came alive in the Western region and the Savanna Cement Factory are but a few of the examples. We also injected GH¢51 million into the pharmaceutical sector for expansion and job creation – our foresight became a windfall when COVID-19 struck our shores.



“Let me restate what I said in Ho during the launch of my campaign for Flagbearer, we shall promote robust local participation in our banking, financial, telecommunications, tourism, mining, agriculture, agribusiness, and manufacturing sectors to grow the economy and create sustainable employment for the youth. We will restore indigenous Ghanaian investment in the finance and banking sector and create a tiered banking system that will serve various segments of the market."



“We will give the opportunity for experienced banking hands who were laid off, to secure their careers once more and move from the menial jobs they were forced into. As far as practicable, banking licenses that were unjustly cancelled by this Government would be restored.”