0
Menu
Business

Maintenance work to be carried out by Tema ECG on February 4

Ecg Logo Min Nungua, Nungua Zongo, Kpeshie Police and its environs will be affected

Tue, 2 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana is scheduled to undertake some maintenance works to improve service delivery on Thursday, 4 February 2021.

The exercise will be carried out by the Tema branch of the ECG from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The neighbourhoods in the Greater Accra Region to be affected by ECG's work today are Nungua, Nungua Zongo, Kpeshie Police.

ECG said in a notice that it "regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise".

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: