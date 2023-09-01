Major business stories for the week

This week the government launched two projects namely, the Ada-Songor Salt Mine and Processing unit and Phase II of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the establishment of the Ada Songor Salt project is an example of what government policies, backed by private sector participation, can achieve in Ghana’s quest to become self-reliant on its resources.



According to him, the project aims to ensure that the country can become self-reliant on the commodity while positioning itself at becoming a net exporter.



Speaking at the launch of the Planting for Food and Jobs, President Akufo-Addo said the second phase, by design, “takes a holistic view and places greater emphasis on value chain approaches by focusing on strengthening linkages between actors along eleven selected agricultural commodity value chains broadly categorised into grains, roots and tuber, vegetables and poultry.”



Phase II of the Programme, the President added, also seeks to improve service delivery to maximise impact and substitutes direct input subsidy with smart agricultural financial support in the form of comprehensive input credit, with provision for in-kind payment.



The government also announced the successful completion of the second round of the domestic debt exchange programme including cocoa bills, pension funds, and dollar-denominated bonds.



