Make meters available to customers to stop illegal connections – PURC to ECG

Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr Ishmael Ackah

As part of measures to clamp down the sale and use of unapproved meters in the country, the Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Dr Ishmael Ackah, has called on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to make this essential commodity - meter - available to customers.

He explained that some Ghanaians connect to the power and water illegally because they allege ECG and Ghana Water Company Limited do not hasten to come to their aid when they file a complaint or request for a meter.



Mr Ackah in an interview with Joy News said, “When it comes to illegalities, even water sometimes they (perpetrators) connect illegally. The criminal code frowns on this because it is stealing. But we would also encourage the ECG and Ghana Water to make meters available. Because it is one of the challenges that consumers complain of. They should make it possible to connect consumers quickly.”



Touching on water treatment, the PURC Executive Secretary noted that the cost of production has shot up due to the use of polymer in treating the water.



He said polymer was four times expensive than the alum GWCL was using previously.



“Ghana water was using alumbut now they have moved to use polymer, but it is four times more expensive than alum. It means the cost of production has gone up and it will cost four times more to treat water. And this is all because of the Galamsey. In some areas, we have to treat muddy waters to make it clean for consumers,” Mr Ackah said.



The Electricity Company of Ghana is said to have lost GH¢2.8 billion in revenue.

This was attributed to illegal power connections by some Ghanaians.



