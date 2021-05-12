Make professionalism your guide - Dr. Joyce Aryee to insurance practitioners

So far, over 350 professionals have been churned out by the Ghana Insurance College

The Founder of Salt and Light Ministries, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, has called on insurance practitioners to be more professional in the practice as that is the surest way to engender trust among members of the insuring public.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines made this call when some 299 persons graduated from the Ghana Insurance College (GIC) after their successful completion of certificate and Diploma programmes in 2019 and 2020.



Madame Aryee speaking at the GIC's 13th and 14th graduation ceremonies to confer the students after they have successfully completed their programmes in Applied Insurance Studies from the College charged the students to remain professional and ethical as they venture out in the world of work.



“It is these good practices and the way we work that go beyond what the law and regulation require and put the customer's development at the heart of it all."



“What we must realise is that the hallmark of professionalism goes beyond technical competence and legal fulfilment but requires commitment to satisfy the customer and contribute to the development agenda thereby sowing the seed of trust,” she advised.



Dr. Aryee emphasised that good communication was critical towards developing the insurance and financial sector and urged all stakeholders and practitioners to work towards changing the perceptions created about the insurance industry.



“Communication is very crucial in the insurance sector and the financial sector in general. However, the low trust among insurance companies in the UK has been driven by poor customer engagement across several channels, according to a new report.”, she revealed.

She, however, called on insurance practitioners to also set realistic goals and expectations in order to allow customers to fully grasp the value of the products they are signing on to.



The Ghana Insurance College is the premier training institution for insurance practitioners in the country.



So far, over 350 professionals have been churned out by the College some of whom are holding principal positions such as Chief Executive Officers, Chief Operating Officers, etc.



A break down shows that 10 qualified to be awarded certificates, 139 applied insurance studies diploma and 18 in e-learning in 2019. While in 2020, 132 passed out of which 24 were awarded certificate in insurance and 91 applied insurance studies Diploma, while 17 in e-learning.



The Commissioner of Insurance, Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori expressed delight at the fact that upon completion of the Diploma and Advanced Diploma programmes in Ghana, one is recognised by the regulator as having attained the status of an ACIIG (Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana).



The Director of the GIC, Mr Richard Okyere disclosed that the GIC has decentralised its examination centres where one can be in Kumasi and Tamale and still get the opportunity to write the professional exams without having to travel to Accra.