Make sure whatever you sell is safe for human consumption - FDA warns food vendors

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned food vendors to make sure the food they sell is safe for human consumption.

The Ashanti Regional Head of Food and Drugs Authority, John Laryea Odai Tettey, in an interview with Citi News also called on food vendors to register their businesses and keep all purchased receipts for documentation.



He noted that his outfit has collaborated with the environmental health unit of the Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to embark on routine checks at their vending points.



“We have collaborated with the environmental health unit of the Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and inspected the vending points as well as the food preparation points of these street food vendors. The advice for the vendors is that you will have to ensure that whatever you put out there for sale is safe for human consumption,” Mr Tettey said.



He added, “If it’s the process of food, then you have to make sure that it has to be registered, and you must always take the receipts or purchase documents from wherever you get it from,” the Ashanti Regional Head of the Food and Drugs Authority entreated."



He stressed that the failure of food vendors to comply with the directives given will result in sanctions by the FDA.

