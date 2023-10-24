Makola fire disaster: What we saw was inhumane, what are you doing about it? - GUTA asks SSNIT

File photo

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has questioned what the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) will do for traders who had their goods gutted by fire on Friday, October 20, 2023.

According to the Director of Communication for GUTA, Joseph Padi, the space allocated to these traders were like cubicles, a situation he described as inhumane.



He explained that despite these challenges, GUTA members still paid rent, and other bills at the allocated spaces.



In an interview with CitiNews, Mr Padi said, “What we saw on the ground is inhumane. It is like a cubicle. Our members were telling us that they pay almost everything from rent to refuse fees. We are asking what SSNIT is going to do for the traders because they have been badly affected.”



Parts of the Makola Shopping Mall was gutted by fire over the weekend, resulting in the destruction of approximately 200 makeshift structures.



Items including jewelry, perfumes, wigs, cosmetics, hair products, and dresses worth millions of Ghana cedis were consumed by the late-night inferno.

