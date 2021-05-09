Makola traders cash in on Mother’s Day, others break even

There has been a boost in sales for some traders in the Accra district market due to the Mother’s Day celebration.

However, some have complained of not cashing in as expected.



Some of the traders who spoke to GhanaWeb’s Ernestina Serwaa Asante said the cash flow during the day celebration has been good as compared to last year’s.



“It’s been very good. Today being Mother’s Day, things are cool and we are believing that it will be more than how we are thinking. They are buying chains and rings the more because that is what we sell. The chains sell between GHC50 to GHC150.”



“Since last week, people started buying clothes because they want to present something to their parents,” another said.

Others who bemoaned the slow pace of sales also attributed it to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



“Coronavirus has slowed down sales. People are not buying trooping in to buy clothes like first. What most people are buying now are funeral clothes,” one of the interviewees said.



Watch the video below.



