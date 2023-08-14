Managing Director of Tema Oil Refinery resigns after 18 months

The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has not been functional for years

Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has resigned.

In a statement to the president, and dated Friday August 11, 2023, Jerry Kofi Hinson indicated that the move has become necessary because of unforeseen health circumstances.



Highlighting some of his achievements in his role as head of the Refinery, Mr. Hinson noted that together with Board of Directors and Management, they have undertaken the task of ‘identifying a suitable entity to partner TOR to revamp its operations in a sustainable and profitable way’.



This entity, according to him will subsequently go through various approval stages prior to final approval.



“Regrettably, I am unable to continue in my role as Managing Director due to unforeseen health circumstances;” parts of the statement read.

He however noted that steps have been taken to ensure a smooth transition of duties till his last day of work.



He also acknowledged and thanked the President for the opportunity to serve the country.







