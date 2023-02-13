Manchester United sale nears tipping point: Who are the potential investors so far?

Manchester United is up for sale

The race to own one of the biggest football clubs in the world could see significant movements from this week, starting February 13, 2023.

In November 2022, owners of Manchester United Plc, The Glazer family, put the club up for sale, inviting potential bids covering either a full sale or investment stake in the club.



According to Bloomberg Business, the British club is attracting keen interest from all quarters of the world. This includes investors from the USA, Saudi Arabia, Qatar among others.



For now, British billionaire, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has been the only-known person who has expressed his desire to own Manchester United, which is also his boyhood club.



So far, reports suggest he is preparing to offer around £4 billion to take control of the club.



Although there are indications that the Glazer family value the club between £5 and £6 billion, it is yet to be known whether the British investor Sir Ratcliffe, just like the others who are unnamed at the time of filing this report, would be willing to bid for that amount.



The sale could however result in a bidding war as the days linger on.





Sir Jim Ratcliffe



Private Qatari investors



Over the past few weeks, there have been reports of private Qatari investors seeking to purchase Manchester United.



Bloomberg, on February 13, reported that these investors are preparing to place a bid to the owners of Manchester United, who seem to have also drummed on the tale that they are open for investments into the club.



Fans of the club have been protesting against the Glazer ownership for years and a full sale is likely to be the best option for any party.

Meanwhile, persons familiar with the Qatari interest in Manchester United say the country is keen on becoming a major player in global sports, especially after hosting the 2022 World Cup in November 2022.



Bloomberg also reports that persons familiar with the Qatar interest in Manchester United believe that their bid would be strongest, with officials at the sovereign wealth fund; Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), said to already be helping with the preparations.



Elon Musk interest



Just after purchasing Twitter for $44 billion dollars in 2022, the immediate-past wealthiest person in the world, Elon Musk, is said to be monitoring the situation with regard to the sale of Manchester United.



Reports on Monday, February 13, 2023, said that Musk is looking to see if an opportunity at Old Trafford could arise.



According to Daily Mail UK, the Tesla founder is plotting to make a £4.5 billion move to buy Manchester United. While his fortune has depleted in the past few months, Elon Musk who is still worth £157 billion, could enter the bid to purchase the club.

It is, however, yet to be known if fans of the club would be delighted to have him as owner or an investor.







Elon Musk



Meanwhile, the Glazer family has contracted the Raine Group to handle the sale/investment opportunities at Manchester United.



Reports suggest that a February 17 deadline has been set for bidders to approach the transactional advisors [Raine Group] in order to gain control of, arguably, the biggest football club in the world.



MA/FNOQ

