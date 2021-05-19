Market women in Takoradi bemoan lack of places of convenience

Photo of the redeveloping market in Sekondi-Takoradi

Source: GNA

Market women at the temporary market place provided by the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) following the commencement redevelopment of the Takoradi Market have expressed great worry over the non-functional places of convenience at the place.

The situation they said has compelled them to urinate in plastic bags and dump them into gutters which in turn creates stench and unhealthy conditions for both traders and patrons of the market.



They also complained of the unavailability of potable water and the inadequate security, and waste containers where refuse could be dumped.



When the Ghana News Agency visited the place, it uncovered that there were enough toilet and washroom facilities to serve the traders but were all locked up, while refuse containers were available but too close to where the traders were trading.



Madam Susan Korankye who spoke with the GNA said that, since they relocated to the temporary market on May 3, they have not been able to properly dispose of the waste they generated whereas places of convenience became a challenge to them.



“We usually urinate in polythene bags and throw them into the gutters and this makes the place stink but we have no choice. Those with children also find it difficult when their children want to ease of themselves, so we have to use polythene bags and throw them in the dust bins”, she said.

She also complained of pilfering of items they purchased to stock their shops ,following the absence of security measures and called on the city authorities to live up to expectation as promised before the relocation .



When contacted, Mr John Laste, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the STMA admitted the non-functional toilet facilities and that he had contacted the contractor working on the temporary market about it, and gave the assurance that he was going to make sure they are fixed as soon as possible.



On the security situation at the market, he said they have mounted security lights at vantage points and were about to install gates at the various entry points of the market.



Mr Laste further announced that the Assembly has recruited thirteen (13) additional security personnel to augment the work of the previous personnel who were at the old market place to beef up security at the temporary market, while there were Police patrols at night in the area as well.