Massive oil palm investment in Ghana can transform Ghana's economy - Paul Amaning

Paul Kwabena-Amaning, President of the Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana, has said the oil palm business holds the potential to both sustain and improve Ghana's economy.

He went on to emphasise that Ghana has all the necessary resources to rank among the top producers of palm oil. Thus, the government must make necessary investments in the sector to make it profitable and provide jobs for young Ghanaians.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM, he said "The oil palm industry can make Ghana one of the best economies in the world.



This can be achieved if the government invests huge sums of money in the palm oil industry."

He cited Malaysia's ideal land tenure arrangement which enables people to cultivate palm trees on a big scale, eventually turning the fruits into high-quality oil.



He stressed that Ghana's economy would grow and the unemployment rate would decline when oil palm becomes more and more commercialised.