Mavis Hawa Koomson appointed as caretaker Agric Minister

Mavis Hawa Koomson will takeover as caretaker Agric Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson to serve as the caretaker minister at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The development comes after the sector minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto tendered his resignation to the presidency on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.



A statement issued by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the office of the president on January 12, 2023, noted that Afriyie Akoto personally informed the President of his decision to resign from his position as Food and Agriculture Minister.



The statement added that the member of parliament for Awutu Senya East will assume the position of caretaker Minister for Food and Agriculture until a substantive minister is appointed for the ministry.

