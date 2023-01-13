2
Menu
Business

Mavis Hawa Koomson appointed as caretaker Agric Minister

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister Of Fisheries And Aquaculture Development Social Fisherfolks Support.j Mavis Hawa Koomson will takeover as caretaker Agric Minister

Fri, 13 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson to serve as the caretaker minister at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The development comes after the sector minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto tendered his resignation to the presidency on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

A statement issued by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the office of the president on January 12, 2023, noted that Afriyie Akoto personally informed the President of his decision to resign from his position as Food and Agriculture Minister.

The statement added that the member of parliament for Awutu Senya East will assume the position of caretaker Minister for Food and Agriculture until a substantive minister is appointed for the ministry.

See the full statement below.



AM/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode
Prof Hanke pegs Ghana's inflation at 77%
Abu Jinapor replies Mahama over Akufo-Addo's Akonta Mining comment
Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyerematen
Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong
Why Kufuor kicked against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Alan-Bawumia ticket proposal
Related Articles: