May Day: Upgrade yourselves for better salaries- Tobinco boss to workers

Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Samuel Nana Amo Tobbin I

The Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Samuel Nana Amo Tobbin I, has encouraged workers to upgrade themselves if they want to earn more salaries.

He also urged workers to learn on their jobs as well as emulate the good works of their superiors so that they can also be promoted at the appropriate time.



“If those who have little qualifications want to be paid like the others, they should learn more and develop themselves, work hard and learn from their superiors. Educate yourselves and you will be promoted,” he said.



The Business Mogul gave the advise when he was hosted by Abena Dufie Asare Agyepong on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie while commemorating Workers’ day on Monday, May, 3rd 2021.



He recounted how some workers who started from scratch had risen to better positions because they learnt on their jobs while others furthered their education formally.



Nana Amo Tobbin I observed that some workers whose inputs are normally based on their strength, eg. Factory hand workers, cleaners, and others have the notion they work more than those with higher qualifications and therefore must receive the same or similar salaries.

He argued that although they are all important and make the job complete, those with higher qualifications mostly use their ‘brains’, adding that without them, the work may not go on as expected.



“I have a pharmaceutical company. We have those who mix the medicine and those who pack the medicine or label it. If those mixing the medicine do not mix it well, those who pack it do it in vain,” he said.



He added that, “Those who pack with their strength should know that they are not on the same level with those with higher qualifications with bigger degrees.”



He further noted that, “When you further your education and obtain higher degrees, you realize that you relax, but the brains you use and wisdom you will apply will be more and that is the difference between those who have higher qualifications and those who use their strength.”



Nana Amo Tobbin I, therefore, stated that, “If you do not upgrade yourself and want to take salary with those with higher qualifications, it will be difficult.”