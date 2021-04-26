May Day celebration must recognise labour centres – FORUM

Isaac Bampoe Addo, Chairman of the Forum

The FORUM for Public Sector Associations and Unions is pushing for the May Day Celebration to be organised under the auspices of the country’s three Labour Centres: namely the FORUM for Public Sector Associations and Unions, Ghana Trades Union Congress, and the Ghana Federation of Labour.

According to the FORUM, which consists of the largest public sector workers, it is time for the country to recognise Trade Center plurality and give equal recognition to all during the celebration of Workers Day.



Chairman of the Forum, Isaac Bampoe Addo, in a letter to the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffoe Awuah, titled 2021 National May Day Celebration stated that: “The FORUM for Public Sector Associations and Unions at its meeting held on 15th April 2021 noted that it is time to recognise Trade Centre plurality in the country.



“The FORUM, therefore decided that starting from this year, 2021, the organisation of May Day celebrations should be done under the auspices of the three Labour Centres in the count: namely The Ghana Trades Union Congress; The Ghana Federation of Labour; and The FORUM for Public Sector Associations and Unions.”



The letter added that: “It is in this context that the FORUM believes May Day celebrations will take on a national character by recognising Labour Centres in Ghana. We humbly request you to recognise all the Labour Centres in organising May Day Celebrations in Ghana. The FORUM wishes to hear favorably from you”.



A meeting is said to have been set between the parties on Monday, April 26, 2021 to settle address the concerns.



Inclusiveness

The Chairman of the forum, Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, in an interview with the media, observed that the forum was going into the meeting on Monday with a clear plan to negotiate for inclusiveness in the organisation of the May Day celebration.



He explained that it was time for the country to recognise trade centres’ plurality and give equal recognition to all during the celebration of workers day.



“We think that starting from this year, the organisation of May Day celebrations should be done under the auspices of the three centres,” he said.



FORUM Background



The FORUM for Public Sector Associations and Unions has been registered as a Federation of Trade Unions as the third Trade Centre in Ghana since 3rd September 2020. It comprises the Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG); Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT); Ghana Medical Association (GMA); Ghana Registered Nurses’ and Midwives’ Association (GRNMA); National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT); Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG); Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT); and Ghana Hospitals Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA).



This means it is the biggest Trade Centre for public sector workers. Its members also make up the majority of government’s payroll.