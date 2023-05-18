0
Menu
Business

Media feedback is invaluable to promote effective economic governance - Eva Mends

WhatsApp Image 2023wedfd 05 18 At 15.jpeg Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance, Madam Eva Mends interacting with journalists

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance, Madam Eva Mends, has underscored the crucial role the media plays in promoting effective economic governance.

Delivering a welcome address at the Technical Briefing Session on Ghana’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) Programme on Thursday, May 18, 2023, Madam Mends expressed the Ministry's commitment to actively engage with journalists, recognizing the significant impact of the media in keeping the citizens of Ghana well-informed.

"We acknowledge the vital role the media plays as a bridge between the government and the people. It is through your efforts that the citizens of Ghana stay informed, make informed decisions, and actively participate in the development of our nation," Mends stated, highlighting the importance of the media's role.

She further emphasized the Ministry's dedication to enhancing its engagement with the media and valuing the feedback and insights provided by journalists. "Your feedback and insights are invaluable to us, and we hope that through these engagements, we can create and sustain an environment of open exchange of ideas," she added.

The technical briefing marked the beginning of a series of updates on the Ghana’s US$3 billion Extended Credit Facility with the IMF.

This the newly appointed Chief Director reiterated the Ministry's commitment to transparency and accountability, emphasizing the significance of accurate and verified information in the media landscape.

She expressed the Ministry's alignment with the Ministry of Information's #Verifyfirst campaign, acknowledging the potential harm that false information can cause to the public and the overall development of the nation adding that "by providing you our friends in the media with accurate and verified information, we aim to ensure that Ghanaians have access to reliable sources of news and updates."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media
Otumfuo asks British Museum to return gold items in their possession
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute