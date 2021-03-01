Meet Kristianne Reindorf Osei, the young female MD of a real estate company bagging global awards

Kristianne Reindorf Osei is owner of Twelve Springs Investment Group

Although the real estate industry is widely male-dominated, that is not scaring a young Ghanaian woman from making strides and carving a niche for herself and her company.

Kristianne Reindorf Osei’s company, Twelve Springs Investment Group, has in recent weeks gained global recognition for its work in the real estate industry.



Twelve Springs Investment Group which owns the Silicon Accra Project and the Montgomery Residences earlier this year received two awards beating stiff competition from other companies across the continent.



Montgomery Residences was adjudged the Best Residential Development in Africa while the Silicon Accra Project was also adjudged Best Office Development in Africa at this year’s International Property Awards.



The International Property Awards celebrates the very best projects and professionals in the industry across 60 residential and commercial categories. Awards are split into four sectors, namely: Architecture, Development, Interior Design and Real Estate, across nine regions covering Africa, Asia Pacific, Arabia, Canada, Caribbean, Central & South America, Europe, UK and the USA.



Over the past year, a panel of over 100 independent expert judges studied and assessed thousands of entries from 115 countries to finally arrive at the World’s Best winners.

Who is Kristianne Reindorf Osei?



Kristianne is the Managing Director of Twelve Springs Investment Group Limited. She holds an MBA from Stanford University. She is experienced in corporate business having worked with top firms in the USA, UK and now Ghana.



Education



She attended King’s College, University of London where she graduated in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Latin with English. In 2008, she enrolled in Stanford Graduate School of Business where she obtained a Master’s degree of Business Administration.



Career

Kristianne Reindorf Osei joined UK’s O2 (Telefonica) in 2005-2007 as an analyst where she oversaw nationwide processes, change management, performance and cost analysis for £30 million per annum property management contract.



After O2 she joined Taylor Woodrow (VINCI plc) in 2007 as its Proposals Manager (Business Development) where she led property management bids of between £2 million and £20 million, establishing strategy and facilitating negotiations. She expanded business with telecoms, infrastructure and financial services clients; contributed over £85 million to order books.



Between 2010 and 2012, Kristianne Reindorf Osei was the Head of Strategy for the British Telecom Group plc in London. She drove key business priorities across BT through strategic and implementation projects to increase profit, customer experience, and operational efficiency. Within that same period, BT’s performance ranked in the top 10% of a highly competitive peer group.



Kristianne joined the Whitaker Group Limited in 2014. At Whitaker where she worked for just a year, she served as a Senior Vice President for the Strategic consulting and transaction advisory firm facilitating billions of dollars in trade and capital flows to Africa.



After the Whitaker Group, she co-founded Twelve Springs Investment Group with her husband David Osei. Twelve Springs Investment Group is a real estate and technology investment and project execution company. As the Managing Director she has been responsible for the project management and strategy as well as overall oversight responsibility for operations and administration.

Kristianne Reindorf Osei is the daughter of Charles Reindorf and the late Joyce Louisa Darko. Mr. Charles Reindorf started Panaf Airways which was the first private airline to operate between Ghana - The Gambia - Belgium and the UK.



Mr. Reindorf is currently a partner and consultant with YOTC, a global leader in fiber manufacturing and FTTH.



Kristianne’s mother, the late Joyce Louisa Darko, was a globally recognised astute lawyer and businesswoman who co-founded the leading law firm JLD & MB.



Kristianne is happily married to David Osei, the couple have a 2-year-old son.

