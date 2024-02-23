Meet renowned economist Kwame Pianim, an advisor on Bawumia's campaign team

Renowned economist, Kwame Pianim

Renowned economist, Kwame Pianim, has been appointed by the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as one of the advisors to the committee charged with drafting his manifesto for the 2024 elections.

Kwame Pianim will work hand in hand with the Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam.



Mr Pianim's appointment was contained in the full list of the 2024 manifesto committee signed by the Communications Director of the campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye and shared on social media.



Below is the list of persons on the economy committee:



1. Dr. Assibey Yeboah (Chair)



2. Ms. Abena Amoah (Co-Chair)

3. Dr. John Kumah



4. Nana Ama Poku



5. Prof Joseph Magnus Frimpong



6. Dr. Kwasi Nyame Baafi



7. Dr. Stephen Amoah

8. Dr. K.K. Apraku



9. Hon. Joseph Cudjoe



10. Hon. Kwaku Kwarteng



11. Dr. Emmanuel Opoku Marfo



12. Hon. Abena Osei Asare

13. Prof. Amoako Tuffuor



14. Dr. John Ofori



15. Dr. Mutaka Alolo



16. Dr. Nii Noi Ashong



17. Prof. Gyan Baffuor

Advisors:



Dr Mohammed Amin Adam



Mr Kwame Pianim







