Members of 9 labour unions threaten to lay down tools

File photo

Members of nine labour unions have threatened to lay down their tools by Tuesday, April 30, 2024, over government’s failure to transfer their pension arrears to their fund managers.

Chairman of The Forum, Isaac Bampoe Addo, addressing the press said government has refused to respond to their concerns, hence, their decision to strike.



“The Forum met and raised issues that we wanted to be addressed by the Minister of Pensions. We wanted among others, transfer of past credit by SSNIT to the public sector pension scheme… The Minister has not acknowledged our letter so we shall proceed with our strike. So from here, we are going to notify the National Labour Commission about our strike,” he said.

The group known as The Forum comprises members from the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT Ghana), Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Government Hospitals Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA), Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), and Ghana Association of Certified Anesthesis.