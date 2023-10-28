Menzgold case: NAM1 trial adjourned to November 17

Nana Appiah Mensah is CEO of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold

An Accra High Court has adjourned the trial of Nana Appiah Mensah who is the CEO of defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited to November 17, 2023.

The decision is to allow the State conclude the filing of witness statements on the charges brought against the defendant Nana Appiah Mensah also known as NAM1.



The State’s prosecution was presented by Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa who pleaded with the court for a period of two weeks to compile the witness statements.



She added that the process had been characterized with some difficulties with regards to obtaining signatures from some witnesses involved in the matter.



Nana Appiah Mensah, who is on trial for allegedly defrauding over 16,000 people to the tune of GH¢1.68 billion, appeared before the court without his lawyers.



He told the court that his lawyer had an emergency that morning.

The Judge after hearing both the defendant and prosecution arguments adjourned the case to the set date of November 17, 2023.



Nana Appiah Mensah also known as NAM1 has been slapped with 39 counts of defrauding by false pretense, engaging in gold trading without a license, and money laundering.



Meanwhile, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, has said justice will be served to all Menzgold customers.



It would be recalled that in 2018, Menzgold was asked to suspend its gold trading operations with the public by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



According to SEC, Menzgold had been involved in the purchase and deposit of gold collectables from the public and issuing contracts with guaranteed returns to clients without a valid license from the Commission.

This was in contravention of “section 109 of Act 929 with consequences under section 2016 (I) of the same Act,” according to the SEC.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.