Messaging platform, WhatsApp down for users across the world

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Users of messaging platform, WhatsApp have been experiencing a glitch across the world, Bloomberg has reported.

Many users have taken to social media to complain over their inability to receive or send messages via the platform on Tuesday October 25, 2022.

Users of the platform were said to have began reporting the issue at around 8 am on Tuesday morning.

The parent company, Meta which also owns Facebook and Instagram is yet to comment or provide an update on the issue as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians and other African nationals, who have been affected by the development, have taken to social media to express their sentiment.

See the reactions below:



































Source: www.ghanaweb.com
