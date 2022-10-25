Messaging platform, WhatsApp down for users across the world

WhatsApp

Users of messaging platform, WhatsApp have been experiencing a glitch across the world, Bloomberg has reported.

Many users have taken to social media to complain over their inability to receive or send messages via the platform on Tuesday October 25, 2022.



Users of the platform were said to have began reporting the issue at around 8 am on Tuesday morning.



The parent company, Meta which also owns Facebook and Instagram is yet to comment or provide an update on the issue as at the time of filing this report.



Meanwhile, some Ghanaians and other African nationals, who have been affected by the development, have taken to social media to express their sentiment.



See the reactions below:





Oh right. I thought same too. I was about to insult MTN ???????????????? https://t.co/bz8uvAiMuL — The Happy MC (@Eddy_Acquah) October 25, 2022







Oh okay WhatsApp, I thought it was my internet provider — ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????????? (@Mzdelah) October 25, 2022







WhatsApp is down again? — Not Nice (@GeraldCrack) October 25, 2022

Is WhatsApp down????? — Adjoah (@adjoah__) October 25, 2022

WhatsApp is down? — Negroni Sbagliato (@AkuFromSakumono) October 25, 2022







It seems there’s something up with WhatsApp this morning — Area Girl with Branding!!! (@akosuashirly) October 25, 2022

Head of Engineering team WhatsApp right now #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/4zCq83knwH — Omega (@Omega_003) October 25, 2022

Is your WhatsApp working ? — Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) October 25, 2022





