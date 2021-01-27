MiDA moves to resolve low voltage issues in parts of Accra

The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) has engaged the services of two companies to solve the low voltage and reduce the power outages experienced by an estimated 397,950 customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in parts of Accra and the Eastern Region.

Similar works in the Achimota and Akuapim Mampong Districts have been completed, while those in the Dansoman and Kaneshie Districts will be completed in March this year.



The work on the Kwabenya District is expected to be completed by the end of August 2021.



The LV network improvement Project, referred to as the LV Bifurcation Project involves installing 350 new and higher capacity transformers, upgrading 1,000km of conductors, and also erecting over 16,000 wooden transmission poles across the five named ECG Districts to enhance electricity delivery in the beneficiary areas.



An estimated 397,950 customers in the five ECG Districts, namely; Kaneshie, Dansoman, Achimota, Akuapim Mampong and Kwabenya will directly benefit from the Project, funded by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) of the United States of America, as part of the US$308milion Ghana Power Compact Program.

When completed, it is expected that customers in the beneficiary Districts will experience a significant reduction in the power outages that occur in their communities due to overloaded transformers and substandard conductors.



According to Mr. Roland Osei Nyarko, the LV Bifurcation Project Manager at MiDA, “besides improving general access to electricity and enhancing the quality of power supply, the interventions will also strengthen and support the operating environment for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.



This will ultimately contribute to improved incomes, enhance job opportunities and sustain poverty reduction.”



The LV Bifurcation Project is one of four Sub-Project Activities that make up the ECG Financial and Operational Turnaround (EFOT) Project under the Power Compact Program.