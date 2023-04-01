Minister appeals to Institute of Engineering to support local producers

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

Source: GNA

Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has appealed to the Ghana Institute of Engineering (GhIE) to support local entrepreneurs that are gifted with great skills to enhance their production and create more job opportunities.

Speaking at the 53rd Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGMA) in Takoradi on the theme, “Resilient Engineering for National Development,” the Minister noted that there were many entrepreneurs in the country who were doing amazing things that required support.



He specifically referred to the work of a young man in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis (STMA), who dealt in the production of locally made automobiles and other logistics.



According to the Minister, people like the young man should receive adequate support to be able to create more employment for themselves and others.



“We have great tycoons in the country who need support. I will, in this regard, appeal to the Institution to assist in investing and promoting these young entrepreneurs gifted with great skills,” he said.



The Minister commended the outgoing President of the GhIE, Reverend Professor Charles Anum Adams and his team for their commitment and contributions to the institution.



He noted that the team during their tenure promoted and sustained sound and competent engineering practices in Ghana comparable to global standards and conforming to environmental and safety standards.

President of GhIE, Rev. Prof. Anum Adams emphasized the need to encourage the government and private sector to invest in the training and development of engineers and promote an enabling environment for them to practice their profession without interference from political actors or unqualified individuals.



This, he said would help to ensure that the infrastructure development of the country was sustainable, resilient, and met the needs of the people now and in future.



Mr David Kwatia Nyante, Executive Director of GhIE, explained that the conference aimed at exploring ways in which engineering could contribute to building a more resilient Ghana, by bringing together experts from various fields to share their knowledge, insights, and best practices in engineering as well as to discuss the challenges that lie ahead.



Fraternal messages were delivered by the Engineering Associations from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Uganda, Liberia, and the West African Engineering Organization (WAFEO),



There were delegates from sister African countries, as well as the President of the West Africa Federation of Engineers (WAFEO), and other professional bodies from Ghana who attended the Conference.



Also in attendance were the Council Members of GhIE, Women in Engineering (Wine), and the incoming President of the GhIE, Ing. Kwabena Bempong.