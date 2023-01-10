Minister of Agric Owusu Afriyie Akoto resigns

Owusu Afriyie Akoto, outgoing Minister of Food and Agriculture

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has officially resigned his position as Minister of Food and Agriculture.

The minister, who also serves as Member of Parliament for Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region submitted his resignation letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, January 10.



According to GhanaWeb sources, the resignation is to allow him to focus on his flagbearership ambition as he seeks to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections.

President Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation and wished the outgoing minister well in all his endeavours.



He becomes the second cabinet minister to resign for a similar reason. Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen resigned late last week for similar reasons.