Minister of Transport impressed with progress of works on fishing landing sites

The Minister of Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah has led a delegation comprising, the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Transport and the Ministerial Advisory Board, Mrs. Mabel Sagoe, officials from the Ministry of Transport as well as the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to inspect current works at three fishing landing sites in Axim, Winneba and Senya Bereku which are part of the initial eleven coastal areas designated by government to be transformed into modern fishing ports and landing sites in Ghana.

Following the announcement of Ekumfi Otuam by the government as part of the sites designated for the projects, the number of coastal areas expected to have a modernized and well equipped fishing landing sites now comes to twelve (12) in number with Axim and Dixcove in the Western Region, Otuam, Moree, Mumford, Winneba, Senya Beraku, Gomoa Fete and Elmina in the Central Region, Teshie and James Town in the Greater Accra Region, and Keta in the Volta Region.



During the visit to the three fishing landing sites in Axim, Winneba and Senya Bereku, the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah took the opportunity to address some concerns of the fishing community at the various sites of construction and assured them of a timely completion of the projects.



The Minister also presented an award to the China Harbour Engineering Company, the contractors of the projects, for completing 500,000 man-hours without any injuries on the projects so far.

“As much as you are trying to finish well, you are not compromising safety and that is key for me,” the Minister stated.



Already, work is progressing steadily at all the locations where construction has commenced including Elmina where the President recently cut sod for that project. As at August, 2020, the completion stages of the various fishing Port and Landing sites were as follows: Axim 42.01%, Dixcove is 38.23%, Moree 37.52%, Mumford 38.57%, Winneba 8.88%, Senya 90.69%, Gomoa Fete 69.82%, Teshie 38.32% and Keta 5.25%.



The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority is supervising the construction of all twelve (12) fishing Ports and landing site projects as the Nation’s Agency responsible for building, managing and operating all ports and port related infrastructure in Ghana.

